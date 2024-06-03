Brussels VIII: A Year of Prolonged Crisis and Unresolved Challenges for Syria

The eighth Brussels Donors Conference on Syria convened its ministerial meeting on May 28, following a previous session that involved dialogue with civil society organizations, reportedly including 600 Syrian participants. The outcomes of this conference indicate a persistent lack of significant changes in European policies towards Syria, with a continued stance of hostility towards the Syrian government. This is evident from the European Union’s decision to extend sanctions against Syria for another year, ending on June 1 of next year.

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, reinforced this stance by attributing the Syrian displacement crisis in neighboring countries to the Syrian government while offering no solutions and acknowledging internal divisions within the EU on this issue. Despite these divisions, the influential positions of Germany and France have cemented this approach as the EU’s policy towards the Syrian crisis for at least another year.

At the “Brussels 8,” European nations were divided into two camps regarding solutions to the Syrian refugee crisis, a primary concern due to fears of increased refugee flows to Europe. The first camp, led by France and Germany, advocated a stricter approach towards the Syrian government. Their stance is based on projects and plans in Syria’s northeastern regions, where they maintain relations with de facto authorities, contrary to international norms and decisions affirming Syria’s territorial unity and sovereignty. Such policies naturally perpetuate a state of hostility, obstructing potential solutions.

The second camp, including Italy, Austria, Portugal, Greece, the Czech Republic, and Cyprus, supported new and serious steps under the banner of “early recovery.” This approach, discussed since the “Brussels 6” conference in 2022, emphasizes moving Syrians from dependency on humanitarian aid to self-reliance, facilitating the return of displaced persons. However, France and Germany’s opposition continues to hinder this initiative.

In the recent meeting, donor countries approved $8.1 billion in grants and loans to support Syrians affected by the war, as reported by the Associated Press on May 29. This amount marks a significant decrease of over two billion dollars compared to the pledges made after the February 6, 2023 earthquake, reflecting waning European interest in the Syrian crisis amid other conflicts deemed more pressing, such as those in Ukraine and Gaza. This trend suggests further declines in support as the 14-year-long crisis loses its urgency in the eyes of European donors, who now view it as a chronic issue.

Donor country foreign ministers reaffirmed the necessity of reviving the UN-led roadmap to end the Syrian conflict. Eight European countries requested a re-evaluation of the situation in Syria to facilitate refugee returns. However, disagreements persist on which areas of Syria are safe for return, a dispute unlikely to be resolved soon due to differing national agendas and plans.

The outcomes of “Brussels 8” imply another year of extended crisis for Syria, potentially the most challenging year of the past thirteen. The continued pressure is likely to exacerbate societal fractures, despite the remarkable resilience shown by the Syrian people. However, betting on the continuity of this resilience is fraught with risks.

In the Brinell hardness test for metals, a heavy ball is pushed at a certain speed toward a metal block to measure its hardness by the resulting indentation. Similarly, the Syrian “metal” has shown considerable rigidity during its ongoing trials. However, this resilience may falter if the external pressures intensify simultaneously in mass and speed.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.