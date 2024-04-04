Syrian Ambassador Condemns Israeli Strike on Iranian Consulate in Damascus as Unprecedented Violation of International Norms

Ambassador Ala denounced the aggression as a severe infringement of global norms, al-Baath reports.

Ambassador Hossam El-Din Ala, Syria’s Representative to the Arab League, voiced grave concerns over Israel’s military actions in Gaza and its assaults on Syria and Lebanon, highlighting a significant threat to both regional and international stability. During an extraordinary session of the Arab League Council focused on the situation in Palestine, Ambassador Ala criticized the recent Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, emphasizing the deliberate targeting of a diplomatic site in a populated area during peak hours, which resulted in casualties among both Iranian diplomats and Syrian civilians. This act, according to Ala, not only breaches Syrian sovereignty but also sets a dangerous precedent by violating the Vienna Conventions and international law principles.

Ambassador Ala denounced the aggression as a severe infringement of global norms, appreciating the Arab League and fellow Arab nations’ condemnation of the attack, and cautioning against its potentially perilous repercussions on regional peace. He further accused Israel of attempting ethnic cleansing and forced displacement in Gaza, with continued support from the US and Western nations exacerbating violations of international regulations.

Highlighting the ongoing support for the Palestinian draft resolution to counter the so-called Zionist genocide in Gaza, Ambassador Ala reiterated Syria’s solidarity with the Palestinian cause for self-determination and the establishment of an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital, urging accountability for the occupying forces’ atrocities.

