102 Civilians Killed in Syria in March 2024

The Syrian Network for Human Rights has documented the deaths of 102 civilians in Syria throughout March, among whom were 11 children and 14 women.

In its monthly report, the network stated that the Syrian regime was responsible for the deaths of six civilians, including a child and a woman, while the SDF accounted for nine civilian casualties, including three children.

According to the report, other parties were responsible for the deaths of 80 civilians, including six children and 13 women. Shockingly, 58 civilians, including three children and 12 women, lost their lives while gathering truffles.

Furthermore, the report noted the loss of one medical staff member and five individuals due to torture. It highlighted two massacres occurring in Syria during March, resulting in the deaths of 21 civilians, including 11 women.

The majority of victims were in Raqqa governorate, representing 31% of the total death toll, followed by Deir ez-Zor governorate with nearly 24%, and Daraa governorate with almost 20%.

The Network urged the Security Council to take further action following the adoption of Resolution 2254. It emphasized the imperative of referring the Syrian issue to the International Criminal Court and holding all those involved in crimes against humanity and war crimes accountable.

Additionally, the Network called upon all relevant UN agencies to intensify efforts regarding humanitarian aid, including food and medical assistance in areas where hostilities have ceased, as well as in camps for internally displaced persons.

The Network also underscored the urgency for the Syrian regime to cease indiscriminate shelling and the targeting of residential areas, hospitals, schools, and markets. Furthermore, it demanded an end to the torture that has claimed the lives of thousands of Syrians in detention centers.

