UN Official: Early Recovery Program for Syria to be Launched Before Next Summer

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, Adam Abdel Mawla, announced on Sunday, that an early recovery program will be launched in Syria before next summer.

Abdel Mawla stated that the program, spanning five years, will encompass various sectors, including electricity, as reported by the pro-regime newspaper Al-Watan.

According to the UN official, the program’s projects will be financed through “the establishment of a special fund that provides some donors, such as the Gulf countries, with a secure and legitimate mechanism under an international umbrella to offer assistance to the Syrian people, which they are currently unable to provide due to the unilateral economic measures imposed by the United States.”

He highlighted a declining trend in funding for the Humanitarian Response Plan in Syria, remarking, “At the onset of the crisis, response plans garnered substantial support, but subsequently dwindled to less than 40% of the plan’s needs last year.”

Additionally, he elucidated that the total number of individuals requiring humanitarian assistance in Syria amounts to 16.7 million, with over 10 million being targeted beneficiaries.

“To address the needs of this total population, we require $10 billion in funding, primarily from donors, notably the Gulf countries,” he emphasized.

In recent months, the Damascus governorate initiated a participatory planning project for the early recovery of the Old City of Damascus in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Syria. This initiative unfolds amidst the coordinated efforts of two international agencies operating in the same region, namely UNESCO and UNDP.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.