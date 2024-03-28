Memorandum of Understanding between Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior to Track Syrian Diaspora Numbers

The head of the Central Bureau of Statistics stressed the significance of not solely enumerating migrants but also comprehensively understanding their demographic characteristics.

The head of the Central Bureau of Statistics, Adnan Humaidan, announced on Thursday ongoing efforts to draft a memorandum of understanding between the bureau and the ministries of foreign affairs and interior.

Humaidan clarified that the objective is to foster cooperation and coordination regarding the count of Syrian migrants residing abroad, as reported by the pro-regime newspaper al-Watan.

He emphasized the pivotal role of diplomatic missions in this endeavour, stating, “We have reached out to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressing our readiness to facilitate the execution of this initiative.”

Furthermore, he underscored the Ministry of Interior’s pivotal role in tallying migrant numbers, as it oversees monitoring the movement of residents entering and leaving Syria through the Immigration and Passports Department, alongside civil status functions.

Humaidan stressed the significance of not solely enumerating migrants but also comprehensively understanding their demographic characteristics, such as age, workforce participation, and gender distribution. He highlighted the lack of precise demographic information on migration thus far.

The credibility of statistics regarding Syria’s population issued by the Central Bureau of Statistics came under scrutiny in 2022, according to reports al-Watan.

Data from the Central Bureau indicated that Syria’s population at the outset of 2020 stood at 28.840 million, with civil status records indicating 14.437 million females compared to 14.403 million males.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.