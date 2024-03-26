Pedersen Discusses with Saudi Foreign Minister Latest Syria Developments

According to a statement from the Saudi Foreign Ministry, bin Farhan received a call from Pedersen, during which they exchanged views on the current situation in Syria.

The UN envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan discussed the latest developments in the Syrian issue during a phone call on Monday.

According to a statement from the Saudi Foreign Ministry, bin Farhan received a call from Pedersen, during which they exchanged views on the current situation in Syria.

Reports have emerged suggesting that during Pedersen’s recent visit to Damascus, he proposed Riyadh as a potential venue for hosting meetings of the Constitutional Committee, given Russia’s objection to holding them in Geneva.

Badr Jamous, the head of the Syrian Negotiation Commission, has confirmed the opposition’s willingness to hold the meetings in Riyadh, urging Pedersen to engage in discussions with Saudi Arabia on this matter in a statement to Asharq al-Awsat newspaper.

As of now, Saudi Arabia has not clarified its stance on hosting the meetings of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, and Pedersen has not provided any comment on the issue.

