Third Time in a Week: Israel Bombs Military Sites in Damascus Countryside

At midnight on Sunday, Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes targeting an air defence system belonging to the Syrian regime's army in the countryside of Damascus.

The correspondent of Sowt al-Asima confirmed the attack on the air defence battalion situated near the town of Jdeidet al-Wadi in the Wadi Barada area of Damascus countryside, noting that fires erupted at the targeted site.

Simultaneously, Israeli airstrikes were reported near the Lebanese city of Baalbek, targeting positions belonging to the Hezbollah militia, resulting in injuries as reported by Lebanese media.

Confidential sources informed Sowt al-Asima that the Israeli airstrikes in both Damascus and Baalbek were likely in retaliation for rocket launches from Syrian territory and southern Lebanon towards the Golan Heights.

These sources highlighted that Lebanese Hezbollah militia and Iran-backed militias had fired over 60 rockets at separate sites in the Golan Heights just half an hour before the Israeli airstrikes.

Earlier, on March 19th, Israeli military sites near the city of Yabroud were targeted in airstrikes. Israeli sources indicated that these strikes aimed at the infrastructure of Hezbollah militia in Syria, particularly focusing on its fortified positions along the Lebanese-Syrian border.

Similarly, on March 17th, Israeli warplanes struck the Danha military depots in the Qalamoun region, utilized by Hezbollah militia for military manufacturing and as storage facilities for Iranian weaponry destined for southern Lebanon.

