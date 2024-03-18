Five Children Died After a Wall Fell on an Educational Tent North of Idleb

According to medical sources cited by Syria TV, the incident occurred in the city of Sarmada, north of Idleb.

On Monday morning in Idleb countryside, northwestern Syria, a wall collapsed onto an educational tent, claiming the lives of five children and leaving others injured.

According to medical sources cited by Syria TV, the incident occurred in the city of Sarmada, north of Idleb, resulting in the deaths of five children and injuries to 12 children and a teacher.

Reports indicate that the wall collapsed following the failure of bags of wheat and barley stored in a nearby grain warehouse, which was adjacent to the educational tent situated within the courtyard of a kindergarten in the “Islamna 2” camp. The collapse was attributed to heavy rainfall in the area during the night hours.

This event underscores the precarious state of many buildings in northwestern Syria, which have been weakened by previous bombardments from the Syrian regime and Russia, as well as by the devastating earthquake that struck the region in February 2023.

