Syrian President Assad Extends Congratulations to Putin on Re-election

President Assad emphasized the election result as a testament to the Russian populace's deep trust in Putin.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has extended his congratulations to President Vladimir Putin following his successful re-election in the Russian presidential election.

In a heartfelt congratulatory message, President Assad praised Putin’s significant victory, remarking, “I warmly congratulate you on your re-election triumph and your continued leadership of the Russian Federation, which has been decisively affirmed by a vast majority of votes,”

Adding further, President Assad emphasized the election result as a testament to the Russian populace’s deep trust in Putin’s leadership, commending his national strategies and vision that prioritize the welfare of the Russian people and uphold Russia’s esteemed status on the global stage.

Highlighting the historic and cultural significance of Russia, Assad lauded its foundational principles and values, including respect for the sovereignty and rights of other nations, contrasting these ideals with practices of occupation and exploitation.

In conclusion, President Assad expressed his best wishes for Putin’s future endeavors and underscored the importance of continued prosperous relations and cooperation between Syria and Russia, aiming for mutual advancement and success.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.