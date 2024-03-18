The Syrian government issued a strong condemnation of a statement made on March 15th by the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

On March 17th, 2024, the Syrian government issued a strong condemnation of a statement made on March 15th by the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, criticizing it as a continuation of their prolonged hostile stance towards Syria.

The Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Ministry voiced its objection, stating, “For over thirteen years, the collective efforts of the US, UK, France, and Germany have maintained a confrontational posture towards Syria, employing all means of warfare against our nation.” The ministry accused these nations of persisting in spreading false accusations and propaganda designed to tarnish Syria’s image and distract global attention from their significant breaches of the Syrian people’s rights, particularly regarding life and development.

The Ministry lambasted the March 15th statement from the four countries as not only a perpetuation of their harmful policies but also as an epitome of political deceit and moral collapse. It argued that such statements aim to mask the catastrophic impact of the unlawful sanctions imposed on the Syrian populace, which have infiltrated every facet of Syrian life and severely obstructed crucial early recovery efforts needed to bolster the resilience of the Syrian people and facilitate the return of displaced citizens to their home regions.

Furthermore, the statement highlighted the egregious actions of the United States in supporting what it described as a terrorist separatist militia in northeastern Syria, which has inflicted significant hardship on local residents. It also condemned the U.S.’s appropriation of Syrian resources, its continued occupation of Syrian lands as a stark infringement of Syria’s sovereignty, and its violation of international norms and Security Council resolutions. The statement called for accountability for the destruction of Raqqa by what it termed the “alleged coalition,” emphasizing the need to ensure that such atrocities do not go unpunished.

This denunciation reflects Syria’s steadfast refusal to accept what it sees as unfounded and politically motivated critiques from these four nations, underlining the deep rifts and ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting the region.

