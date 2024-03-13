Turkish President Renews Call for America to Stop Supporting SDF

Turkey's allies to demonstrate solidarity by ending their support for "separatist terrorist organizations".

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his call for the United States to cease its support for the Kurdish SDF forces in northeastern Syria. He emphasized Turkey’s firm stance against the establishment of what it considers a “terrorist entity” on its southern border.

Speaking at an iftar with ambassadors from various countries in Ankara, Erdogan urged Turkey’s allies to demonstrate solidarity by ending their support for “separatist terrorist organizations,” specifically citing the PKK and the YPG, which form the backbone of the SDF, purportedly combatting ISIS in Syria.

Erdogan pointed out that recent developments over the past decade have unequivocally demonstrated the futility of attempting to safeguard interests through collaboration with “terrorist organizations,” labelling such endeavours as destined for failure.

Highlighting Turkey’s active involvement in promoting peace and stability across several regions, including Syria, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Afghanistan, Gaza, and Ukraine, Erdogan underscored the nation’s ongoing efforts to combat all forms of terrorism, including the PKK, Kurdish units, ISIS, and the Gulen movement.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.