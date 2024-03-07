Syria Accuses the West of Politicizing OPCW to Serve Political Agendas

Syria said the West was "engaging in a campaign of doubt and unfounded allegations", according to the pro-government Tishreen.

On March 7, 2024, in The Hague, Syria’s Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Ambassador Milad Attia, accused the United States and its allies of manipulating the OPCW to further their political objectives against Syria. These comments were made during Attia’s speech at the 105th session of the OPCW’s Executive Council.

Ambassador Attia criticized the West for engaging in a campaign of doubt and unfounded allegations against Syria, suggesting it was non-cooperative and concealed chemical weapons. He defended Syria’s cooperation with the OPCW’s technical secretariat and its openness in providing necessary facilities.

Attia pointed to the experiences of Syria, Russia, and former OPCW Director-General José Bustani as evidence of the West’s politicization of the organization, deviating from its foundational goals. He specifically mentioned the contentious decision from the June 2018 fourth special session of the Conference of States Parties, which led to the creation of what he termed an “illegal group” that contravenes the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). This decision, according to Attia, marked a pivotal moment in OPCW history, despite many member states advocating for an impartial, equitable, and unbiased application of the convention.

The ambassador also accused certain Western nations of imposing their will on others, disregarding dissenting opinions, and engaging in direct aggression that contravenes international law and the UN Charter, referencing the April 2018 military action by the US, UK, and France against Syria.

Attia argued that these actions have compromised the OPCW’s independence, credibility, and effectiveness, with the organization now embroiled in a crisis of credibility, polarization, and division due to political meddling by Western countries.

He underscored the necessity of investigating allegations of chemical weapon use by Israel against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, criticizing the OPCW’s inaction as indicative of a double standard. Attia condemned the rejection of investigation requests on the grounds of insufficient evidence or security concerns as unacceptable.

Concluding his statement, Ambassador Attia reiterated Syria’s plea for global cooperation against unilateral sanctions imposed by the US and its allies. These sanctions, he argued, hinder the transfer of scientific technology for peaceful purposes to developing nations, undermining their potential for economic and scientific progress in violation of the CWC and international law.

