Syrian Father Throws Son’s Body into the Sea off Larnaca in Cyprus

Cypriot media reported an incident involving a six-year-old Syrian child who lost his life during a perilous journey from the shores of Syria to Cyprus aboard a boat carrying his family and other migrants. His father reportedly disposed of his body at sea amidst the sorrow of Syrian displacement.

Police spokesman Christos Andreu revealed that on Feb. 29, coastal and maritime police radars detected a vessel approximately 58 nautical miles off Larnaca, carrying 36 undocumented immigrants.

Responding to the distress call, coastal police and navy units approached the vessel, navigating through adverse weather conditions. Despite the challenges, they successfully rescued the migrants, bringing them safely ashore.

According to the Cyprus website, during the registration process, authorities discovered a family with four children according to their documents, but only three children were present. When questioned about the missing child, the father informed the police that his six-year-old son had succumbed to hunger and harsh conditions two days before the boat’s discovery, and his remains were laid to rest in the sea.

Sea storm

Andreu further stated that “the father who claimed to have thrown his child into the sea has not been arrested.”

According to reports, the group embarked on their journey nine days ago from Syria. As the voyage progressed, their supplies dwindled, and they encountered adverse weather conditions.

The police spokesperson elaborated that two other individuals are currently hospitalized in Nicosia General Hospital. One of them is in critical condition, suffering from high blood sodium levels after consuming seawater due to the depletion of freshwater supplies.

Primitive floats

Survivors recounted that three additional individuals aboard the vessel resorted to using improvised buoys to abandon ship, hoping to swim ashore and seek assistance.

Following the documentation of their details, the migrants were transported to the initial reception center located in Pournara, Kokkinotrimithia.

Arrest of the captain of the boat

A 22-year-old individual has been arrested in connection with this case for their role as the navigator of the boat and for aiding migrants in unlawfully entering the territory of the Republic of Cyprus.

Additionally, the boat operator is being charged with murder and manslaughter due to negligence.

