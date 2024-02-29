First Demonstrator in Suweida Uprising Killed by Syrian Regime

One protester was fatally shot, and another sustained injuries when Syrian regime forces opened fire indiscriminately on demonstrators, Syria TV said

One protester was fatally shot, and another sustained injuries when Syrian regime forces opened fire indiscriminately on demonstrators attempting to breach the security center in the April 7th Hall in the city center.

According to Syria TV’s correspondent in Suweida, Jawad al-Barouki was killed near the April 7th Hall by Syrian regime security forces.

Additionally, Walid al-Gohari was wounded by Syrian regime forces in the same area, as reported by the correspondent.

According to local network monitors, Jawad Barouki, aged 54, succumbed to injuries sustained from a ricocheting bullet to the chest while participating with demonstrators near the April 7th Hall.

Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, the spiritual leader of the Druze Almohad sect, called for Jawad Barouki’s funeral, hailing him as a “martyr of duty.” He denounced the perpetrators as treacherous and emphasized the importance of maintaining the movement’s peaceful approach.

Avoiding clash

The network also reported a state of chaos unfolding at the government hospital in Suweida amidst calls for restraint and avoiding impulsive reactions.

This morning, scores of protesters assembled in front of the April 7th Hall in Suweida, which houses a center for “security settlement,” as reported by the Suwayda 24 network.

The demonstrators expressed their rejection of what the regime labelled as compromises towards members of the popular movement in the governorate.

Video footage depicted protesters storming the April 7th Hall in the city, resulting in the scattering of thousands of papers and security reports onto the streets.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.