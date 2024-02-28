Joulani Preparing Plan to Get Out of Impasse After Demands for his Impeachment

Joulani stands accused of making erroneous decisions that have exacerbated internal conflicts within HTS, opposition-affiliated Syria TV reports

Abu Muhammad al-Joulani, the leader of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), is grappling with a significant crisis following the release of prisoners accused of forced labor. Julani succumbed to pressure to release them, triggering widespread demands for his removal, including from senior figures within HTS.

Joulani stands accused of making erroneous decisions that have exacerbated internal conflicts within HTS. His attempts to contain the crisis appear ineffective, as calls for his ouster intensify. A clear divide has emerged within HTS between those supporting and opposing Julani.

In a bid to mitigate the situation, al-Joulani plans to replicate the 2017 scenario, where he resigns and installs a figurehead leader while retaining actual control. Names of potential leaders are being floated, such as Ibrahim Shasho and Mustafa Moussa.

However, Joulani’s current crisis marks the gravest challenge since the inception of HTS. The organization teeters on the brink of internal armed conflicts or even assassinations among its members.

HTS has reached a critical juncture, with no possibility of returning to the status quo. While predicting the outcome remains uncertain, signs indicate that internal strife within HTS may escalate. Events necessitate close monitoring to gauge the trajectory of the conflict and its ramifications for HTS’s future.

