Syria and Iraq Strengthen Ties with Four New Agreements at 12th Joint Committee Session

The Syrian minister of economy noted Syria's strategic interest in the Iraqi market for both exports and imports, Al-Baath reports

In a significant step toward bolstering bilateral relations, Syria and Iraq signed four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) across various sectors during the 12th session of the joint Iraqi-Syrian committee.

The agreements encompass a wide range of cooperation fields, including a MoU between the Syrian and Iraqi Ministries of Communications to enhance connectivity and telecommunications. Additionally, the Ministries of Social Affairs and Labor in both countries have agreed to collaborate more closely. The session also saw the signing of an agreement between the Syrian Ministry of Public Works and Housing and the Iraqi Ministry of Construction, Housing, and Public Municipalities, aimed at fostering cooperation in public works and housing projects. Furthermore, the two nations committed to strengthening ties in industrial property protection through an agreement between Iraq’s Ministry of Planning (the Central Organization for Standardization and Quality Control) and Syria’s Ministry of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection.

A supplementary protocol was also established to extend scientific and technical cooperation in the realms of specifications, standards, quality control, and the issuance of conformity certificates between the Central Organization for Standardization and Quality Control in Iraq and the Standards and Metrology Organization in Syria for the years 2024 to 2026.

In a joint press conference, Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade, Mohamad Samer al-Khalil, and Iraqi Minister of Trade, Atheer al-Ghurairi, expressed their countries’ commitment to elevating their bilateral cooperation. Al-Khalil highlighted efforts to facilitate the trade of goods, particularly in the sectors of industry, agriculture, and commerce, and emphasized the importance of evaluating the signed documents to enhance cooperation further.

Minister al-Khalil also noted the strategic interest in the Iraqi market for both exports and imports, citing ongoing communication between businessmen from both countries to expedite product delivery at competitive prices without compromising local industries.

Minister al-Ghurairi reiterated the mutual agreement to remove trade barriers, including the establishment of commercial centers in both countries and increased participation in international exhibitions. The ministers also encouraged Iraqi and Syrian investors to embark on joint economic development projects across various fields.

The 12th session of the Joint Syrian-Iraqi Committee, co-chaired by al-Khalil and al-Ghurairi, commenced in Baghdad on Tuesday, marking another milestone in the ongoing collaboration between Syria and Iraq.

