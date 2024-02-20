Lebanese General Security Refuses to Release Syrian Dissident without Legal Justification 

The family of Syrian refugee opposition figure Yassin Mohammed al-Atar, 31, announced their son's commencement of a hunger strike to protest his continued unjustified detention by Lebanese General Security.

A week ago, the family of Syrian refugee opposition figure Yassin Mohammed al-Atar, 31, announced their son’s commencement of a hunger strike to protest his continued unjustified detention by Lebanese General Security. Earlier this month, General Security had initiated deportation proceedings to Syria, only to reverse course following media and human rights pressure, rescinding their decision against the opposition figure wanted by the Assad regime, without providing any legal basis.

Atar’s decision to embark on an open hunger strike coincided with General Security’s decision to detain him until his scheduled hearing in May, as per a referral from Public Prosecutor of Cassation Ghassan Oueidat, citing support for Article 17 of the Public Security Law. Lawyer Muhammad Sablouh, representing Atar and serving as director of the Cedar Center for Legal Studies, emphasized to Al-Modon that the decision to detain him in Public Security facilities is entirely unlawful, given that his hearing is scheduled three months later (subject to postponement). Sablouh stated, “We exerted significant media and human rights pressure to halt Atar’s deportation, and the arrest decision serves as evidence that judicial and security authorities recognized the risk of kidnapping, torture, and even death that he faces if deported.”

Previous reports in Al-Modon have highlighted the court’s decision to prohibit Atar from travelling, aligning with his status in Syria as an opposition activist involved in the Syrian revolution. He Hails from an opposition family in the city of al-Qusayr, Homs Governorate, and is sought by the Syrian regime. Atar’s father, Muhammad Atar, remains forcibly disappeared and detained by the regime, enduring torture and a judicial sentence.

Crime of unlawful detention?

Accordingly, Sablouh added, “Yassin Atar has already posted the 300 million Syrian pounds bail for his release, following a ruling by the Military Court of Cassation in December 2023, after serving a 10-year prison sentence, of which he completed seven. So why detain him until now? Today, we are deeply concerned about his health condition, especially after his hunger strike, as General Security has allowed us to visit him only once. Despite our persistent efforts to advocate for his release within the bounds of the law, our pleas have fallen on deaf ears among those responsible, who have inflicted grave injustice upon Atar, from the moment of the deportation decision until now. We fear that his situation will further deteriorate as his uncertainty persists, compounded by the ongoing mistreatment of detainees facing deportation by General Security.”

Sablouh concluded by emphasizing that what has befallen refugee Yassin Atarsets a dangerous precedent and constitutes a crime of unlawful detention. He pledged to continue collaborating with human rights defenders until al-Eter’s release and justice are secured for him.

The case of Syrian young man Yassin Atar, along with all its surrounding circumstances from his arrest on charges of involvement in terrorist organizations to the issuance of the deportation order, is not an isolated incident. Dozens of young Syrians find themselves arbitrarily detained in Lebanese prisons without any criminal charges (misdemeanor or felony) on Lebanese soil. Similar to Atar, they are often accused of belonging to “terrorist organizations,” despite some having only engaged in peaceful opposition activities. These individuals sought refuge in Lebanon to escape the oppression of the Syrian regime, which levies similar charges against them, ultimately leading to their silent deportation.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.