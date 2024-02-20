Syrian-Iraqi Economic Committee Initiates Talks to Boost Bilateral Trade in Baghdad

The Syrian-Iraqi Joint Economic Committee commenced its meetings in Baghdad, marking a significant step towards enhancing economic cooperation, al-Baath reports.

On February 20, 2024, the Syrian-Iraqi Joint Economic Committee commenced its meetings in Baghdad, marking a significant step towards enhancing economic cooperation between Syria and Iraq. The committee, co-chaired by Mohammad Samer al-Khalil, Syria’s Minister of Economy and Trade, and Atheer Daoud Al-Ghurairi, Iraq’s Minister of Commerce, aims to fortify the already strong ties between the two nations, emphasizing mutual benefits and integration.

During the event, Minister al-Khalil highlighted the deep-rooted relationship between Syria and Iraq, founded on mutual interests and collective benefits for both peoples. He expressed Syria’s eagerness to expand and diversify bilateral trade, focusing on increasing the levels of imports and exports with Iraq.

Echoing this sentiment, Minister Al-Ghurairi articulated the Iraqi government’s commitment to establishing balanced regional relationships and fostering sustainable development. He underscored the importance of enhancing economic ties, boosting trade volumes, and overcoming existing barriers to trade between the two countries.

Al-Ghurairi further noted the Iraqi government’s efforts to improve economic performance, create a favourable environment for foreign trade, and stimulate investment. He emphasized the aim of establishing joint industrial and commercial ventures to elevate trade exchange rates with Syria, thereby serving the mutual interests of both countries.

