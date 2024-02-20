Strengthening Ties: Coalition and SDF Officials Convene to Discuss Security and Partnership

A key advisor to the International Coalition underscored the commitment to bolstering the alliance with the SDF, according to Athr Press.

On February 20, 2024, a significant meeting took place between commanders from the Marine forces of the International Coalition and officials from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Hajin Military Council. The gathering was aimed at discussing the prevailing security challenges in the region and exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation.

The Hajin Military Council, through a Facebook post on Monday, revealed that the meeting led to the formulation of new strategies for collaboration, focusing on addressing security risks and strengthening the partnership between the Coalition and the SDF.

A key advisor to the International Coalition underscored the commitment to bolstering the alliance with the SDF, including plans for joint patrols, training, and maneuvers designed to improve the combat efficiency of the fighters. This was reported by the Kurdish media outlet “North.”

Simultaneously, in Hasakah, “Athar Press” correspondents reported on American forces conducting joint military exercises with the SDF at the Kharab al-Jir airport base, situated in the northeastern countryside of al-Yarubiyah. These exercises are part of the ongoing efforts to solidify military cooperation.

This meeting occurs amidst ongoing tensions in eastern Syria, with Arab clans launching attacks against SDF positions. In response, the International Coalition’s Inspector General, Robert Strausch, highlighted a strategic redeployment of SDF forces and equipment to the Deir-ez-Zor Governorate to counter these threats.

Moreover, the United States has reiterated its commitment to maintaining its military presence in Syria. Acting US Deputy Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland, firmly stated on February 1 that the US has no plans for withdrawal. This stance was echoed by SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi, who, in early February, received assurances from Washington about the continued support and presence of American forces in Syria. These assurances were conveyed through various channels, including the US State Department, the White House, and the Pentagon.

Former American ambassador to Syria, Robert Ford, also confirmed the Biden administration’s determination to support the SDF as a vital local partner and maintain American forces in eastern Syria.

Currently, approximately 900 American soldiers are stationed across several bases in Syria, which have been the target of numerous attacks since October 17th, as a reaction to the US military support for Israel in the Gaza conflict.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.