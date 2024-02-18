Turkey Targeted a Prominent Leader in Eastern Syria: Who is Fatima Skana?

Media reports indicate that Turkey's intelligence service neutralized a senior leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party.

Media reports indicate that Turkey’s intelligence service neutralized a senior leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in northern and eastern Syria, where the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) hold control.

The newspaper Sabah, closely aligned with the government, reported on Friday that the targeted leader is identified as Soren Roghilat, also known by the nickname “Fatima Skana.” The operation took place in the city of Qamishli in northern and eastern Syria.

Skana is a prominent female commander in the YPG’s Women’s Protection Units (YPG). Her recent death, along with another female leader, was mourned by the YPG after they were targeted by a drone strike.

Turkey’s operations in northern and eastern Syria, targeting PKK leaders, have become increasingly frequent, often accompanied by drone strikes.

