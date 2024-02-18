Jordanian Army Announces New Operation on Syrian Border

Large quantities of drugs were seized and subsequently handed over to the appropriate authorities, Athr Press reports.

The Jordanian army announced on Sunday that it was able to eliminate five people and injure four others while they were trying to smuggle drugs from Syria.

The Jordanian channel al-Mamlaka reported that an official military source from the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces stated, “The Eastern Military Region, in coordination with military security services and the Drug Enforcement Administration, successfully thwarted an attempt to infiltrate and smuggle significant quantities of narcotics originating from Syrian territory within its jurisdiction.”

“The operation led to the demise of five smugglers, with four others sustaining injuries. Additionally, large quantities of drugs were seized and subsequently handed over to the appropriate authorities,” the source added.

This operation occurred one day following a meeting among the interior ministers of Jordan, Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon in the Jordanian capital, Amman. Jordanian Interior Minister Mazen al-Faraya affirmed that “a joint liaison cell has been established with Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, wherein liaison officers monitor information and track shipments to their final destination to combat the drug epidemic.” He further stated, “The liaison cell focuses on exchanging expertise, training, and resources, as well as monitoring both pre-existing and ongoing information and controlled delivery, which involves tracking shipments from their origin to their ultimate destination.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.