72 Civilians Killed in Syria During January 2024

Seventy-two civilians were killed in Syria during January 2024, as documented by the Syrian Network for Human Rights. The report attributes the deaths of seven individuals to Jordanian forces.

The report recorded the killing of 15 people, including a woman and two children, by Syrian regime forces. Five civilians, including three children and a woman, were killed by Russian forces. Additionally, ISIS was responsible for the deaths of two individuals, including a child.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham killed four civilians, including a child and a woman, while the Syrian Democratic Forces killed one civilian. Other factions were responsible for the deaths of 45 civilians, including 11 children and seven women.

The report held Jordanian forces responsible for the deaths of seven civilians, including three women and two children, due to airstrikes conducted by the Jordanian Air Force in the countryside of Suweida.

Data analysis revealed that Daraa province had the highest percentage of documented casualties in January, accounting for 22% of the total victims. Sweida province followed closely with approximately 18%, with the majority of its victims killed by other factions. Aleppo province ranked third with a percentage close to 15% of the total casualties.

The report noted that with the beginning of 2024, casualties continued to occur due to landmines planted by unidentified entities. In January, two children were killed as a result of mine explosions.

The report also documented the killing of five individuals due to torture by conflicting parties and controlling forces in Syria, including four by Syrian regime forces and one by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

