Global Gathering Pledges Full Solidarity with Syria Amid Decade-Long Challenges

The Global Gathering to Support the Choice of Resistance reaffirmed its unwavering solidarity with Syria, Tishreen says.

In a recent meeting at the Syrian Embassy in Cairo, the Global Gathering to Support the Choice of Resistance reaffirmed its unwavering solidarity with Syria in the face of long-standing challenges and external conspiracies. The group recognized Syria as a crucial pillar of Arab national security.

This endorsement came during the delegation’s dialogue with Syria’s permanent representative to the Arab League, Ambassador Hussam al-Din Ala. The members of the delegation highlighted the close ties between the Egyptian and Syrian people. They emphasized Syria’s role as Egypt’s frontline defense and a gateway for the Arab nation, while also acknowledging the external funding and agendas of terrorist organizations operating within Syria.

Ambassador Ala commended the gathering’s members for their steadfast positions, support for principled causes, and solidarity with Syria amidst its battle against terrorism and the onslaught of media disinformation campaigns.

In the meeting, Ala outlined the current situation in Syria, focusing on the Syrian state’s priorities: eradicating terrorism, reclaiming all occupied Syrian territories, and rejuvenating the economy, which has suffered greatly due to terrorism.

He stressed the importance of bolstering Arab unity to address the existential threats facing the Arab world. This is especially critical in light of the ongoing genocide waged by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, aimed at displacing them and undermining the Palestinian cause.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.