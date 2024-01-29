Investigation by Syrian Network Confirms Responsibility of Jordanian Forces in Suweida Countryside Massacre

The report highlights the Syrian regime's involvement in manufacturing Captagon and alleges that it conceals its warehouses in civilian areas, Akher Khabar writes.

On Monday, the Syrian Network for Human Rights released a report titled “Investigation Confirming Jordanian Forces’ Responsibility for Arman Town Bombing in Suweida Countryside, Resulting in the Deaths of 10 Syrian Civilians, Including Two Children and Five Women on January 18th, 2024.” The report highlights the Syrian regime’s involvement in manufacturing Captagon and alleges that it conceals its warehouses in civilian areas, posing a threat to the lives of Syrian citizens.

The report aims to document a massacre that occurred on January 18th, 2024, following an air attack by fixed-wing aircraft believed to be from the Jordanian army, targeting the town of Arman in the southern countryside of Suweida governorate. The attack carried out under the pretext of combating Captagon and drug dealers, led to the death of civilians.

Additionally, the report holds the Syrian regime accountable for hiding Syrian and non-Syrian drug traffickers among civilians, especially in areas under its control, in collaboration with Lebanese Hezbollah and Iran-affiliated militias. These areas have allegedly become the world’s largest exporter of Captagon.

The document reveals an escalation in cross-border drug smuggling operations from Syrian territory to Jordan since December 2023, accompanied by armed smugglers attacking Jordanian border guards. The Jordanian army claims to have thwarted eight drug smuggling operations through Syrian territory, resulting in clashes and casualties on both sides.

Between December 1st, 2023, and January 19th, 2024, at least four aerial bombardments occurred in southern Syria along the Syrian-Jordanian border, originating from fixed-wing aircraft likely belonging to the Jordanian army. These attacks resulted in the death of at least 18 civilians, including four children and seven women.

The report clarifies that Arman town, situated in the southern countryside of Suweida governorate, is currently under the control of Syrian regime forces. Contrary to claims, there are no Lebanese Hezbollah members or Iranian militias present, and the town lacks Captagon or drug manufacturing centers. Local sources suggest that Arman serves as a transit point for smuggling groups, with Fares al-Saymoua being identified as a prominent figure in the drug trade.

According to residents, Saymoua left his farm, including a warehouse believed to store Captagon, about an hour before an air attack on January 8, conducted by Jordanian forces. The report speculates that this prior attack, on January 8, was the only one on the town before the massacre on January 18th.

