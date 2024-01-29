Russian Envoy Lavrentiev Accuses U.S. of Fomenting Terrorism in Syria’s Al-Tanf Region

Lavrentiev announced Moscow's plans to host an upcoming summit on Syria, according to al-Baath.

In a recent statement, Alexander Lavrentiev, the Russian President’s special envoy to Syria, accused the United States of intensifying terrorist activities in the al-Tanf region of Syria. Speaking to TASS, Lavrentiev highlighted a significant rise in terrorist operations in various parts of Syria, particularly pinpointing the U.S.-controlled al-Tanf area as the primary hotspot.

According to Lavrentiev, the Rukban camp, located in the al-Tanf region and inhabited by temporarily displaced persons, is being misused by the U.S. Despite calls for its dismantling, the camp remains operational, and as per Lavrentiev’s claims, serves as a training ground for Daesh (ISIS) terrorists and other militant factions. These groups are reportedly trained and then dispatched for missions across Syrian territories, fueling terrorism in the region.

Furthermore, Lavrentiev announced Moscow’s plans to host an upcoming summit on Syria, involving guarantor states Russia, Turkey, and Iran. The decision to convene this summit was made in 2022, aiming for a 2023 meeting. However, escalating tensions in the Gaza Strip and other urgent issues have delayed this gathering, necessitating swift diplomatic efforts to address these emerging challenges.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.