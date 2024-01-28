After Efforts by American-Syrian Organizations: U.S. Agrees to Extend “Temporary Protection” for Syrians

Approximately 6,200 Syrians in the United States will benefit from the extended temporary protection, according to Damas Post.

The U.S. administration has granted an 18-month extension to the temporary protection status of Syrians within its borders, following the scrutiny of appeals from various humanitarian organizations urging a reconsideration of the extension decision.

On Saturday, January 27th, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security disclosed the extension of temporary protected status for Syrians, attributing it to the ongoing conditions in their homeland. The extension period spans from April 1st, 2024, to September 30, 2025, with the rationale being the persisting “armed conflict” and the extraordinary and temporary circumstances in Syria, hindering the safe return of individuals.

Approximately 6,200 Syrians in the United States will benefit from the extended temporary protection, encompassing both temporary residence and work permits. This provision is also applicable to stateless individuals who were last residing in Syria.

Moreover, an additional 2,000 Syrian citizens who submitted initial applications for temporary residency have been reclassified, provided they have continuously resided in the United States since January 25, 2024. Beneficiaries are granted a 60-day window for re-registration, commencing on January 29th, 2024, and concluding on March 29, 2024, with the residency and permit expiration date set for March 31st, 2024.

In a related context, U.S. Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, remarked, “The announcement will be accompanied by a special notice for non-immigrant students with an F-1 visa and Syrian citizenship, allowing them to apply for a work permit while maintaining temporary residence status.”

It is noteworthy that over 50 local, governmental, and national organizations, alongside several Syrian activists, recently forwarded a letter to the U.S. president, urging the extension of temporary residency and work permits for Syrians for an additional 18 months, as the March 31st, 2024, deadline for residencies and permits approaches.

