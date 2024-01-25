Raids on Iranian Sites in Deir-ez-Zor, Regime Ignores Explosions in Homs

The recent aerial bombardment targeted a weapons convoy originating from Iraq in the city of Bukamal in Deir-ez-Zor.

Successive explosions resounded through the city of Homs in central Syria on Thursday, preceded by a massive blast that reverberated across the region. Reports emerged speculating about Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian militia sites, although there is no official confirmation at this point. Notably, the regime has yet to issue a comment, and official media remains silent on the unidentified explosions.

Military observatories have indicated that the Israeli bombardment impacted Iranian sites in the northern countryside of Homs, particularly focusing on the village of Mukhtariya. This village encompasses locations affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard militia and a Lebanese pro-Iran group.

According to the observatories, the Israeli shelling specifically targeted a site near the Eid gas station in the village of Mukhtariya in the northern countryside of Homs. In contrast, pro-regime narratives suggest that aircraft merely broke the sound barrier, emphasizing the absence of any actual shelling.

Contrary to these reports, news outlets aligned with the Assad regime refute claims of raids or security incidents in Homs. Instead, they assert that the events were limited to the sonic booms caused by warplanes. Remarkably, neither official media nor the regime’s Ministry of Defense has provided any commentary on the incident up to the point of this report.

Meanwhile, activists associated with the al-Khabour website assert that warplanes belonging to the international coalition conducted airstrikes targeting an Iranian militia site in the city of al-Bukamal in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor. This marks the second such strike in as many days.

The recent aerial bombardment targeted a weapons convoy originating from Iraq in the city of Bukamal in Deir-ez-Zor countryside. The strike occurred near the main entrance to the town of Sukkariyeh in the city of Bukamal in eastern Syria.

Further military actions involved the bombardment of sites associated with Assad’s and Iranian forces, likely conducted by American forces. These incidents occurred in the vicinity of the Vanguard camp in the city of Deir-ez-Zor, the town of Khasham north of Deir-ez-Zor, and sites in the town of Mahkan Yerif in Deir-ez-Zor.

In a related development on Wednesday, airstrikes believed to be of U.S. origin targeted sites linked to Iranian militias in the Iraqi city of al-Qaim, which shares a border with Syria, resulting in casualties among the Iranian militias.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.