Decisions by National Security Office, “Changes” at Security Level

News outlets loyal to the Assad regime reported a decision allegedly issued by the head of the Assad regime’s National Security Office concerning security delegates. Concurrently, insider sources disclosed recent changes within the regime’s security services and intelligence branches.

According to the unpublished decision, as reported by pro-regime news sources, Kifah Milhem, the head of the National Security Office, has decided to “eliminate the roles of economic and labour security branches and sections in all security agencies.” Consequently, the work of security delegates has been terminated, preventing interference with institutional operations, employee evaluations, and unwarranted appointments, as stated in the decision.

In light of these developments, media sources closely connected to the Assad regime unveiled the promotion of Brigadier General Mufid Khaddour, the head of Branch 291, to the rank of major general, and his appointment as deputy head of the Military Intelligence Division. Additionally, Major General Ghaith Shafiq Deeb was appointed as the head of the Political Security Division in the Interior Ministry of the Assad regime, following recent changes in the regime’s security apparatus.

Despite official Russian channels reporting the hospitalization of Major General Ali Mamlouk, figures from the regime dismiss these reports as “hostile and tendentious media.” Waddah Abd Rabbo refuted claims about Mamlouk’s health ailment, inviting those seeking more information to visit the brigade, where Mamlouk is reportedly actively engaged in his duties.

The commander of the Baath Brigades militia, Jihad Barakat, denied the death of Major General Ali Mamlouk, emphasizing Mamlouk’s symbolic importance as “an arrow of the arrows of the master of the homeland planted in the chests of the enemies of the homeland.”

Haidara Bahjat Suleiman dismissed what he termed as false disinformation campaigns targeting recent changes and appointments made by Bashar al-Assad in the past two days. He asserted that these changes occurred “normally,” attributing them to reasons such as ensuring the continuity of institutional work with a renewed spirit. Suleiman emphasized Mamlouk’s excellent health, refuting claims of health issues or medical treatment. According to Suleiman, Mamlouk has assumed a new role as an adviser to the president, directly reporting to the head of the regime rather than the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, which was established recently to oversee presidential affairs and affiliated personnel under Mansour Azzam.

In a conflicting report, the Russian news agency RIA Novosti revealed the hospitalization of Ali Mamlouk due to health problems, coinciding with the confirmation of Kifah Milhem’s appointment as the new head of the National Security Office to succeed Mamlouk.

