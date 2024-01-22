Haji Sadiq’s companion: When a Syrian Leads an IRGC Group

Mohammed Nour al-Hamad, a native of Idleb's countryside, played a pivotal role as the leader of his group in various battles, Sawt al-Asima says.

Confidential sources disclosed to Sawt al-Asima that among the casualties in the recent Israeli bombardment of Damascus was Mohammed Nour al-Hamad, a native of Foua in Idleb countryside. He served as a commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. Hamad was a significant figure in the Sayyeda Zainab Special Forces Regiment, also functioning as a trainer in camps overseen by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in Sayyeda Zeinab, rural Damascus.

Hamad played a pivotal role as the leader of his group in various battles, including those in Qalamoun (Damascus countryside), Palmyra, the Badia (countryside of Homs), and Maarim (countryside of Hama and Idleb), where he fought alongside the Syrian regime army.

This incident isn’t the first time individuals from Foua have lost their lives alongside Iranian Revolutionary Guards generals. Previously, Rashid Islam, a Foua resident and a close associate of IRGC General Daoud Jafari was killed in an Iranian drone attack in Quneitra near the Syrian-Israeli border.

