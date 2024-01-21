U.S. Movements at Hemo Base West of Qamishli

The Hemo base is of strategic importance, housing training centers for SDF special forces and a U.S. intelligence office, according to Athr Press.

The U.S. base situated in the village of Hemo, located west of the city of Qamishli, recently experienced unprecedented troop movements. According to a reliable source, some American vehicles were observed heading towards the American base in Tal Baydar on the main Hassakeh-Darbasiya road on Tuesday. Additionally, a few vehicles made their way to the French hotel, established by the former Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), approximately three km west of the Hemo base, adjacent to the village of Naqara.

The timing of the first departure of U.S. vehicles from Hemo coincided with missile strikes claimed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards on an Israeli Mossad center in Erbil on January 16th.

The Hemo base is of strategic importance, housing training centers for SDF special forces and a U.S. intelligence office responsible for overseeing all U.S. bases in the region.

A field source west of Qamishli emphasized to Athr Press that the movement of American vehicles should not be interpreted as a withdrawal from the base. Rather, it appears to be a tactical relocation in response to potential emergencies. Given the heightened risk of attacks on the base, the recent targeting at dawn on Sunday by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq underscores the need for such precautionary measures.

Notably, the Hemo base faced an attack by the Islamic resistance in Iraq earlier January. The recent troop movements could be aimed at enhancing the security of U.S. forces by relocating them to larger military bases with superior fortifications, advanced weaponry, and anti-air capabilities capable of countering the attacks of the Iraqi resistance.

Two days ago, the security office official of the Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah announced that “the Islamic resistance in Iraq will intensify its operations in support of the Palestinian people.” This statement suggests a broader context for the ongoing developments in the region.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.