Syria and Iran Forge Ahead: Prime Minister Arnous Highlights Key Economic Agreements and Future Collaborations

Arnous underscored the urgency of adhering to specific timelines for the implementation of agreements with Iran, according to Tishreen.

Prime Minister Hussein Arnous emphasized the significance of the recent Syrian-Iranian Joint Higher Committee meetings in Tehran during his discussion with Hossein Akbari, the Iranian Ambassador in Damascus. He highlighted the committee’s success in securing key agreements and understandings across several vital sectors.

Arnous underscored the urgency of adhering to specific timelines for the implementation of these agreements, anticipating a direct and positive impact on the economies of both nations.

He also stressed the importance of bolstering the business sectors in Syria and Iran, advocating for expanded cooperation and the initiation of economically viable joint ventures. Arnous called for measures to ensure a seamless flow of trade between the two countries.

The Prime Minister pointed out the Syrian government’s commitment to broadening the scope of collaboration, particularly in economic, commercial, industrial, and financial domains, citing significant investment opportunities within Syria.

Responding, Ambassador Akbari conveyed the Iranian Government’s strong focus on energizing bilateral economic relations. He emphasized the need for a dedicated joint committee to oversee the effective execution of bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.