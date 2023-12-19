Japan Donates Seven Million Dollars to Children in Syria

Japan allocated US$7 million to assist children and families with the help of UNICEF, according to Syria TV.

The Government of Japan has recently allocated nearly US$7 million to assist children and families affected by earthquakes and the ongoing conflict in Syria. UNICEF, the UN agency overseeing the initiative, announced that the funding will be utilized to provide essential resources such as clean water, sanitation, hygiene kits, and education services in affected areas.

Hirofumi Miyaki, Japan’s Chargé d’Affaires and Special Coordinator for Syria, affirmed Japan’s steadfast commitment to aiding children impacted by conflict and earthquakes in Syria. In a press statement, Miyaki emphasized the comprehensive approach of the contribution, aiming to address both immediate emergencies and long-term needs. He stated, “Through this contribution, we aim to address not only the emergency but also the long-term needs, giving more children in Syria access to basic necessities for their lives, such as education, water, sanitation, and hygiene.”

The partnership between UNICEF and Japan will focus on rehabilitating water facilities and sewage networks damaged by earthquakes. Additionally, it aims to enhance children’s access to safe learning environments by refurbishing schools and temporary learning spaces. The initiative will provide non-formal education opportunities for out-of-school children and those at risk of dropping out. Moreover, it includes efforts to strengthen the capacity of teachers and education workers.

Highlighting the broader commitment, UNICEF’s website notes that Japan has contributed a total of US$49.9 million between 2020 and 2023 to support vulnerable children and families in Syria. This sustained effort underscores Japan’s dedication to making a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by crises in the region.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.