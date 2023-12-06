Chaired by Arnous, Syrian-Iranian Joint Higher Committee to Kick Off in Tehran Next Saturday

The agenda for these meetings encompasses various shared topics and concerns between the two nations, according to al-Watan.

Al-Watan has received information from reliable sources indicating that Prime Minister Hussein Arnous is set to arrive in Tehran leading a substantial ministerial delegation to partake in the sessions of the Syrian-Iranian Joint Higher Committee, commencing next Saturday. According to insiders from Al-Watan, Muhammad Samer al-Khalil, the Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade and Chair of the Technical Committee on the Syrian side, arrived in Tehran on Tuesday. He is overseeing the preparatory technical meetings beginning on Wednesday, while the Iranian delegation is led by Mehrdad Bazarbash, the Minister of Roads and Urban Construction.

Reports from Al-Watan suggest that the Joint Higher Committee meetings, presided over by Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhbar, will witness the signing of several cooperation agreements encompassing free trade and banking. Additionally, Prime Minister Arnous is slated to engage in official meetings with high-ranking Iranian officials.

The agenda for these meetings encompasses various shared topics and concerns between the two nations. This includes the implementation of memorandums of understanding signed during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Damascus in May of last year. The directives of Presidents Bashar al-Assad and Raisi will guide discussions to enhance relations across all sectors, surmounting any challenges that may arise, with a particular focus on advancing economic and trade ties.

In the preceding week, Prime Minister Arnous held discussions with an Iranian delegation led by Mohammad Reza Farzin, the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran. The talks centred on fortifying and expanding cooperation between Syria and Iran in economic, financial, and banking domains. The aim is to streamline bilateral trade transactions, incorporating practical measures to elevate cooperation to its zenith. These efforts align with the mutual interests of both nations and their peoples, under the directives of their respective leaderships.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.