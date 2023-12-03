Granting of Syrian Passport: Reserve Service Completion Now a Condition?

A new law could require individuals under the age of 42 to present a reserve service document when applying for a passport, according to Syria TV.

A source within the Syrian regime’s Immigration and Passports Department has revealed that a forthcoming law will mandate individuals from a specific group to conclude their reserve service in the regime’s army in order to be eligible for a passport.

According to the local website North Press, “A new law is set to be introduced, requiring individuals under the age of 42 to present a reserve service document when applying for a passport.”

The source did not provide additional details regarding the law’s specifics or its issuance date, and the official media of the regime has not made any statements to confirm or refute these claims.

In a recent development last Friday, President Bashar al-Assad issued a decree permitting individuals assigned to reserve service, who have reached the age of 40 without enrollment, to pay a cash allowance of 4,800 US dollars or its equivalent in Syrian currency.

The decree further stipulated that those engaged in reserve service, reaching the age of 40 while still actively serving, are eligible to receive the aforementioned cash allowance. However, a deduction of 200 US dollars or its equivalent in Syrian pounds will be applied for each month of service completed by the individual.

Passport: The regime’s way to humiliate Syrians

The Syrian Network for Human Rights has previously affirmed that Syrian citizens encounter numerous violations during passport procedures, coupled with exorbitant financial burdens. Security services persist in demanding security approval, subjecting every passport applicant to a meticulous screening process that involves cross-referencing with lists of persecuted and wanted individuals—primarily those who participated in peaceful demonstrations.

In addition to the prerequisite of security approval, young men within the age group of 20 to 42, not exempted from compulsory service, must secure approval from the recruitment division. This poses a significant hurdle for hundreds of thousands of Syrians unable to join the regime forces, which have been implicated in war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the deaths of numerous Syrian citizens.

The report underscores that Syrians residing outside Syria also grapple with a spectrum of violations. Exploiting the absence of alternative passports, the Assad regime capitalizes on its issued documents, extorting Syrians for financial gain and political leverage. This approach is designed to maximize revenue while inflicting humiliation and undermining the dignity of citizens as much as possible.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.