Foreign Minister Mekdad Highlights Western Complicity in Israeli Aggressions Against Gaza

Faisal al-Mekdad, Syria’s Foreign and Expatriates Minister, has strongly condemned the war crimes and crimes against humanity carried out by Israel during its aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip. In his address to the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, Mekdad emphasized that this aggression has been actively supported by the United States and its NATO allies, implicating them as partners in these actions.

This message was delivered during a special session held last night, marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. Mekdad expressed deep disappointment with the United Nations (UN) failure to effectively address the Palestinian issue and restore rights to their rightful owners.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Mekdad detailed the extensive damage inflicted by Israel on Gaza, including the targeting of hospitals, schools, places of worship, and residential areas. He noted that over 40,000 tons of explosives have been dropped, leading to the death and injury of tens of thousands of Palestinians, predominantly women and children. This is in addition to human rights violations against thousands in the West Bank and other Palestinian territories.

Mekdad pointed out that these brutal practices stem from a colonial ideology, supported by the logic of apartheid and ongoing settlement expansions, all under the auspices of the US and its NATO allies. He accused these allies of defending Israel, providing it with weapons, expertise, and justifications for its actions.

Furthermore, Mekdad stated that Israel’s aggression extends beyond Palestine, affecting Lebanese and Syrian territories as well. He cited repeated attacks on Damascus and Aleppo airports and other Syrian regions as attempts to escalate regional tensions and threaten international peace and security.

In his conclusion, Mekdad reiterated Syria’s strong condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza and reaffirmed Syria’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, the establishment of an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital, and the end of Israeli occupation, including of the Syrian Golan. He also lamented the ongoing failure of the UN and the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People to secure a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian cause.

