Jordan Thwarts Attempt to Smuggle 565,000 Captagon Pills from Naseeb Crossing with Syria

Jordan declared the successful prevention of a smuggling attempt involving 565,000 Captagon pills originating from Syria through the Naseeb border crossing.

According to the spokesperson for the Jordanian Customs Department, customs personnel stationed at the Jaber border customs post, in collaboration with security services, thwarted the smuggling operation. The intervention was prompted by intelligence information, leading to a targeted and thorough search of a truck. The illicit cargo was discovered skillfully concealed within the truck’s floor in a specially prepared compartment.

The spokesperson emphasized that the confiscated pills were handed over to competent security agencies for the necessary legal actions. He highlighted the continuous efforts of Jordanian customs personnel, working in tandem with national security agencies, to safeguard the national economy and citizens against various forms of smuggling, particularly drugs.

Additionally, he urged the public to promptly report any information or anomalies to security authorities that could potentially harm the national economy and citizens’ health.

Since the Syrian regime gained control of the Daraa governorate in mid-2018, Jordan has consistently encountered attempts to smuggle drugs through various means, including the use of drones.

On the second of this month, the Jordanian army reported the interception of a drone carrying a quantity of drugs after crossing the border with Syria.

In response to the escalating threat of Captagon smuggling, Jordan has recently requested the United States to deploy the Patriot system on its northern border with Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.