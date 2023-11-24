French Judiciary Drops Charges of Kidnapping Razan Zaitouneh and Her Companions Against Islam Alloush

A French court of appeal has dropped charges against Issam Alloush, Sawt al-Asima reports.

The Paris Court of Appeal has acquitted former Jaysh al-Islam leader Majdi Nehme, also known as Islam Alloush, of the charges related to the abduction of activist Razan Zaitouneh and her colleagues in Eastern Ghouta, Damascus countryside.

According to French judicial sources, the court dismissed all charges against Nehme, including complicity in abductions, enforced disappearances, and complicity in war crimes against the civilian population, as reported by AFP.

“The dismissal of the majority of charges against Nehme affirms his longstanding assertion of innocence. Nevertheless, he remains steadfast in his intention to vigorously appeal the remaining charges, particularly given his role within Jaysh al-Islam, where he was dedicated to upholding the laws of war,” stated Nehme’s defense lawyers, Roman Ruiz and Rafael Kempf.

The Paris Court of Appeal has referred Nehme to the criminal court on charges of complicity in war crimes committed in Syria between 2013 and 2016.

Nehme announced his resignation as the spokesperson for the Jaysh al-Islam in June 2017, nearly a year before Eastern Ghouta fell to the Syrian regime’s army.

In 2020, the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression accused Jaysh al-Islam of kidnapping members of the Local Coordination Committees and the Violations Documentation Center, including activist Razan Zaitouneh, who has been missing since 2013.

