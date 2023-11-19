Syrian Army Thwarts Terrorist Drone Attack in Aleppo and Lattakia Countryside

The Syrian Army managed to eliminate and down four unmanned aerial vehicles, al-Baath writes.

Syrian Arab Army units, operating in the rural areas surrounding Aleppo and Lattakia, successfully intercepted a terrorist plot involving drones, preventing an imminent attack on secure regions.

The Defense Ministry issued a statement on its official website, confirming the diligent efforts of our armed forces stationed in the Aleppo and Lattakia countryside. They effectively neutralized the intentions of terrorist organizations aiming to strike at peaceful villages, towns, and some military installations.

In the course of countering this threat, the Syrian Army managed to eliminate and down four unmanned aerial vehicles, effectively thwarting the terrorist attack.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.