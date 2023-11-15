President Assad Hosts Armenian Delegation: Strengthening Deep and Historic Relations

President Assad emphasized the deep and robust relations between the two countries, according to al-Baath.

President Bashar al-Assad welcomed an Armenian delegation from the National Assembly, led by Deputy Speaker Hakob Arshakyan, on Wednesday.

President Assad emphasized the deep and robust relations between the two countries and the Syrian and Armenian peoples. He stressed the need to strengthen these ties in the face of the challenges both nations are currently experiencing and the global instability caused by Western policies seeking to dominate and control the destinies of countries and peoples.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faisal Mekdad noted that the relations between Syria and Armenia have deep historical roots, evident in their unity of positions on various international issues, particularly their mutual respect for the sovereignty of states. Mekdad received the Armenian delegation from the National Assembly, headed by Deputy Speaker Hakob Arshakyan, on Tuesday. He underscored the importance of the Turkish regime ceasing its escalatory actions and conflicts in the region and refraining from interfering in the domestic affairs of sovereign nations.

In this context, Mekdad highlighted the inhumane impact of the unilateral coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people by the U.S. and EU.

Arshakyan, in response, reiterated his country’s rejection of all forms of occupation and expressed appreciation for Syria’s unwavering support of Armenia. He affirmed Armenia’s backing for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.