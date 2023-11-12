President Bashar al-Assad’s Call for Comprehensive Action on the Palestinian Cause

Assad said that the recent aggression against Gaza should be seen in the context of previous Zionist massacres against Palestinians, according to al-Baath.

During his speech at the Arab and Islamic summit in Riyad on Saturday, President Bashar al-Assad emphasized that the recent aggression against Gaza cannot be understood in isolation from the long history of Zionist atrocities against Palestinians. He pointed out that if we continue to address this aggression with the same approach, it will only lead to more Israeli massacres and the ultimate demise of the Palestinian cause.

He argued that Gaza should not be seen as a standalone issue but rather as a part of the broader Palestinian struggle. Over the past seventy-five years, Israel has committed numerous crimes against Palestinians, and the peace efforts of the past thirty-two years have failed to bring any real change. Neither the land nor the rights of Palestinians have been restored, whether in Palestine or the Golan Heights. Assad stressed that the more accommodating Arab countries are toward Israel, the more aggressive Israel becomes.

He urged that the recent aggression against Gaza should be seen in the context of previous Zionist massacres against Palestinians, and it is likely to continue if not addressed comprehensively. Assad emphasized that Arab and Islamic countries must not address the Palestinian cause in a fragmented manner. Continuously dealing with the aggression against Gaza using the same approach will only allow Israel to carry out more massacres and extinguish the Palestinian cause.

Assad also noted that the emergency situation at the summit was not just about aggression and killings, as these have been ongoing. The real emergency is the increasing brutality of Zionism, which poses unprecedented humanitarian and political responsibilities for the Arab and Islamic countries.

From a humanitarian perspective, he acknowledged the duty to provide immediate aid and rebuild necessary infrastructure. However, he questioned whether the cycle of killings and aid should continue indefinitely. Assad emphasized the importance of protecting Palestinians from potential genocide and called for political tools, rather than just rhetoric, to pressure Israel. This includes stopping all political interactions with Israel, such as economic relations, until it commits to a long-term cessation of crimes against all Palestinians in all of Palestine.

He suggested that, at this emergency moment, discussing two states, launching peace processes, and other details and rights, while important, should not be the priority, as there is no viable partner or sponsor for such negotiations. Assad emphasized that, through their will and the support of public opinion in their countries, the Arab and Islamic nations possess the tools to bring about change. He called for leveraging the global political shifts that have opened doors previously closed for decades to achieve their goals and honour the sacrifices made by Palestinians in their struggle for justice.

