France Condemns Escalation by Regime and Russia in Idleb

France strongly condemns the artillery and aerial bombardment conducted by the regime and Russian forces in Idleb governorate, according to Baladi News.

France strongly condemns the artillery and aerial bombardment conducted by the regime and Russian forces in Idleb governorate, northwestern Syria. The French Foreign Ministry, in a statement, expressed its unwavering support for a comprehensive cessation of hostilities across Syria.

The indiscriminate attacks, which have been ongoing since October 5th, have resulted in the tragic loss of at least 70 lives, with one-third of the victims being innocent children. Approximately 350 people have been wounded, and these attacks have deliberately targeted residential neighbourhoods, camps for displaced individuals, and critical civilian infrastructure, including schools and hospitals. The violence has also led to the displacement of over 120,000 people.

Regrettably, the Syrian conflict, driven by the Syrian regime, Russia, and their allies, has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of Syrians and forced nearly 12 million people to flee their homes.

France reaffirms its support for the United Nations Secretary-General and his Special Envoy’s plea for a cessation of hostilities across Syria and the pursuit of a political solution in accordance with Security Council Resolution 2254. France is resolutely committed to upholding international humanitarian law and human rights and stands behind the efforts to combat impunity.

During the month of October, the Syrian Network for Human Rights documented the tragic loss of 161 civilians in the northwest of Syria, highlighting the urgent need for a swift and lasting resolution to this humanitarian crisis.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.