Two Days After Attack: Washington Sends Reinforcements to Hassakeh Base

US forces recently dispatched military and logistical reinforcements to their base located in the city of al-Shadadi, according to Athr Press.

US forces recently dispatched military and logistical reinforcements to their base located in the city of al-Shadadi on the southern outskirts of Hassakeh following a recent attack on the facility.

A reliable source in Shadadi revealed to Athr Press that, “Two days ago, a US cargo plane touched down at the Shadadi base, delivering military equipment and reinforcements to bolster the base’s defences in response to the recent rocket-propelled grenade attack.”

The source also mentioned, “Originally, the equipment and reinforcements were air-dropped via parachutes. However, following runway repairs carried out by the US military, the base can now accommodate cargo planes for both landing and take-off.”

On October 29, the Iraqi Islamic Resistance targeted the American base in Shadadi, which is situated 50 kilometres south of Hasakeh. This incident occurred shortly after an attack on the Kharab al-Jir airport in the vicinity of Yarubiya, in the far northeast of the governorate.

The US base in Shadadi is one of the largest bases in the eastern region of Syria, established in February 2017 with the primary mission of providing support to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). It plays a crucial role in assisting SDF operations in the eastern outskirts of Deir-ez-Zor, specifically in the Conoco gas field and the Omar field. Additionally, it serves as a strategic asset for US forces located at the Ain al-Assad base in Iraq due to its proximity to the oil fields of the al-Jabsa Fields Directorate, which encompass some of the region’s largest oil and gas reserves.

The base hosts American, French, and British forces and is situated to the south of the residential city of Jabsa, west of Shadadi. It is separated by a protective berm extending up to 800 meters in length and features hangars for helicopters. The base currently houses four helicopters with a permanent presence and an extended helipad for cargo planes, measuring 6 kilometres in length. Recently, the base saw the launch of the first warplane from the same airstrip. Furthermore, it comprises a cluster of hangars near the airstrip, a yard for assembling trucks and new vehicles arriving from northern Iraq, as well as facilities for field training and exercises.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.