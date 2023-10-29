Mekdad: Israeli Atrocities Parallel the Horrors of Fascism

Mekdad said those who support Israel will soon come to regret their actions, according to al-Baath.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faisal Mekdad has drawn a stark comparison, stating that the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip are not only reminiscent of but also surpass the atrocities witnessed during World War II under the shadow of fascism.

Mekdad’s message, delivered on Saturday, emphasized that those who supported the Israeli occupation through the Balfour Declaration or voted to recognize its existence will soon come to regret their actions, recognizing them as crimes against their own nations and all of humanity.

He continued, “In the past two weeks alone, the Israeli occupation has claimed the lives of 3,000 innocent children, obliterated approximately half of the homes in the Gaza Strip, and subjected its inhabitants to a dire lack of access to essential resources such as water, medicine, electricity, communication, and the Internet, all in an attempt to obscure the war crimes and crimes against humanity that this occupation continues to perpetrate.”

Mekdad further highlighted that instead of serving the interests of Western colonial powers in the region, “Israel” has become a moral, military, political, financial, economic, and humanitarian burden for these nations.

Regarding the United Nations, Mekdad pointed out that the organization’s administrative machinery, which has long contributed to enhancing Israel’s image, must now step up to defend the credibility of the UN Secretary-General in response to insults hurled at him by a representative of a Zionist government resembling a fascist regime.

“In its actions, ‘Israel’ has outstripped the horrors of fascism that marked the Second World War,” Minister Mekdad concluded.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.