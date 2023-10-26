After Attack on its Bases, American Intelligence Group Arrives in Hassakeh

Kurdish sources confirmed to Athr Press that three helicopters carrying a contingent of American officers landed near the al-Shaddadi base.

Three US helicopters touched down at the al-Shaddadi base in the southern outskirts of Hassakeh, arriving from Iraqi territory. Simultaneously, additional US forces were dispatched to reinforce their position at the al-Omar field in the eastern outskirts of Deir-ez-Zor.

Kurdish sources confirmed to Athr Press that these three helicopters carried a contingent of American officers who had entered Syrian territory with the objective of overseeing the operations directed against US forces by the Iraqi resistance. These operations have impacted significant US bases in both Syria and Iraq. According to available information, the team comprises officers from the U.S. Army and intelligence agencies and is slated to engage in a series of meetings with American officers in Syria, as well as key figures from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The equipment transferred to the Omar base, as per information obtained by Athr PRess from multiple sources, includes a fleet of armoured vehicles, additional reconnaissance aircraft, and specialized electronic equipment for monitoring and reconnaissance. US forces, in collaboration with the SDF, are actively fortifying ground patrols around their bases and augmenting the guard presence at points surrounding these installations. Aerial reconnaissance operations are set to intensify in areas anticipated to serve as launch points for attacks by the Iraqi resistance.

On Wednesday, American helicopters conducted flights over the region extending eastward from the city of Rmeilan, in the northeastern periphery of Hassakeh, to the Iraqi border east of the city of al-Yarubiya. They then headed southward to reach areas east of the city of Shaddadi. This movement was a response to the recent targeting by the Iraqi resistance of the Rmeilan 1 base, known by the US forces as Abu Hajar Airport. This base is situated in an agricultural area near the village of Kharab al-Jir, south of the city of Rmeilan.

Since the 18th of this month, sixteen operations attributed to the Iraqi resistance have been recorded. These operations involved the deployment of 18 suicide drones and three volleys of surface-to-surface missiles. Consequently, the US forces acknowledged two days ago that they had incurred 22 casualties among their personnel in Syria and Iraq. The targeted bases include al-Harir, Ain al-Assad, and Erbil Airport in Iraq, as well as bases such as Tanf, Rukban, Omar field, Conoco, Shadadi, al-Malikiyah, and Rmeilan in the Hassakeh countryside.

