Regime Suspends Leaves for all Members and Officers in Security Branches

The Assad regime has issued directives to various security and intelligence departments, instructing them not to grant leave to both officers and non-commissioned officers, as reported by the Sowt al-Asima website.

These directives effectively put a hold on the granting of leaves for officers and non-commissioned officers in several key agencies, including the General Intelligence Directorate, the Air Force Intelligence Department, the Military Security Branch, and the security divisions. These restrictions will remain in effect until a different decision is made, according to sources.

The sources have indicated that this decision to suspend leaves has been made in light of the ongoing confrontations between Palestinian factions and the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip and its surrounding areas.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that last week, the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the regime’s army had already put a temporary halt on granting vacations to all military personnel until further notice. This action coincided with the relaxation of the state of alert in all Syrian territories, particularly in the central region, the capital Damascus, its outskirts, and the southern region.

