Suweida Demonstrators Rally for 60th Day, Demand Syrian Regime Change

Unions affiliated with the Syrian regime planned to organize a pro-Bashar al-Assad march in Suweida, according to al-Tareek.

For the sixtieth consecutive day, hundreds of residents from Suweida Governorate participated in an anti-Syrian regime protest on Monday, calling for the overthrow of the regime and the removal of Bashar al-Assad from power.

The demonstrators congregated at Karama Square in the heart of Suweida city, where they raised their voices in chants against the Syrian regime. Their demands included the release of detainees and the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 2254.

Banners were held high denouncing the slogans of resistance promoted by the Syrian regime, with protesters emphasizing that anyone who aligns Syria with Russia and Iran will not receive their support or backing for Gaza.

This protest coincided with a call made by federations and unions affiliated with the Syrian regime to organize a pro-Bashar al-Assad march in Suweida, purportedly in solidarity with Palestine.

However, the people of Suweida did not respond to these calls. Instead, they expressed their solidarity with Palestine and the Gaza Strip during the demonstration at Karama Square.

In response to reports of the head of the regime’s sports federation, Firas Mualla, planning to organize a pro-Assad march in Suweida, dozens of young men blocked the Damascus-Suweida road with burning tires.

Furthermore, a group of demonstrators gathered in front of the General Sports Federation building in Suweida to prevent any pro-regime march from taking place there.

Local sources reported that Firas Mualla did not reach As-Suweida, and the planned pro-regime march did not materialize as intended by the Syrian regime.

It’s important to note that Suweida Governorate has been witnessing daily popular demonstrations, with protesters steadfastly demanding the overthrow of the Syrian regime and the departure of Bashar al-Assad. They remain committed to continuing their movement until all their demands are met.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.