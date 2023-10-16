Inside a Plastic Shell: Jordan Thwarts Captagon Shipment Smuggling from Syria

While such operations are frequently reported in Jordan, this particular incident stands out due to the unique method employed, according to al-Souria Net.

The Jordanian army has announced the successful interception of a smuggling operation involving Captagon pills originating from areas under the control of the Syrian regime in southern Syria. While such operations are frequently reported in Jordan, this particular incident stands out due to the unique method employed.

According to Jordanian media reports on Monday, the thwarted shipment was concealed within a “plastic shell.” A military source stated that “border guard forces, acting on intelligence indicating an impending smuggling operation, secured the targeted area.” After conducting a thorough search, a quantity of narcotics was discovered concealed inside a plastic shell, which was subsequently seized and handed over to the appropriate authorities.

Despite the recent normalization of relations between Arab countries and the Assad regime, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi emphasized that attempts to smuggle drugs and Captagon pills from the Syrian border persist. During a ministerial meeting of the International Coalition to Counter the Threat of Industrial Drugs in July, Safadi revealed that his country had confiscated more than 65 million Captagon pills over the past two years. He stressed the global threat posed by industrial drugs and the need for a collaborative international effort to combat this menace. Furthermore, Safadi called for cooperation in the areas of border protection technology, intelligence sharing, and raising awareness about drugs and rehabilitating victims.

In recent months, Jordan has initiated dialogues with the Syrian regime to address smuggling operations. However, despite the reestablishment of relations with Assad and other Arab countries, drug shipments have persisted, finding their way into Jordan and Gulf territories.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.