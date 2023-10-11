Massive Damascus Demonstration: Unwavering Support for ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ Operation

Attendees at the meeting expressed full confidence that the countries and forces within the Axis of Resistance would not allow the enemy to isolate the people in Gaza, according to al-Watan.

In the heart of Damascus, a massive demonstration took place to express solidarity with the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation initiated several days ago by Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza against the Israeli occupiers. Syrian and Palestinian groups in Damascus united to emphasize that the “Al-Aqsa Flood” symbolizes the collective struggle to defend sacred lands and sanctities, demonstrating unwavering support and pride for the people in occupied Palestine.

In Arnous Square, a rally organized by the Palestinian Foundation for Culture and Development drew hundreds of Syrian citizens and Palestinian refugees. Participants waved Syrian and Palestinian flags, donned Palestinian insignia, and held banners that proclaimed, “Our hearts are with you… Supporting the Al-Aqsa flood” and “From Damascus… Here is Homs… Here is Jerusalem… Here is Gaza.” Chants reverberated through the crowd, including “We declare to the world… We are ready to sacrifice for Palestine” and “With our souls and blood, we stand with you, O Al-Aqsa.”

Simultaneously, Palestinian resistance factions, the Al-Quds International Foundation – Syria, and the Syrian Arab Popular Committee for Supporting the Palestinian People and Resisting the Zionist Project released a statement through SANA news agency. They commemorated the 50th anniversary of the October War of Liberation, a conflict led by the Syrian and Egyptian Arab armies and supported by fighters from various Arab nations. They condemned the heinous crime against the Military College students in Homs, emphasizing that such atrocities cannot alter the course of history. The statement celebrated the heroism of the Palestinian resistance, which breached enemy lines on October 7, 2023, and confronted occupiers in Palestine, demonstrating unwavering steadfastness.

The statement underscored that defending one’s homeland is a matter of historical allegiance and true connection to the land. It stressed the importance of unity among those opposing terrorism, occupation, and aggression in Syria, as defending Syria is tantamount to defending Palestine. The statement advocated for the integration and collaboration of the Axis of Resistance to ultimately defeat the Zionist enemy and its supporters while upholding the rights of people to sovereignty, independence, freedom, dignity, and self-determination.

Additionally, the Follow-up Committee of the General Arab Conference, consisting of various Arab conferences and organizations, met and decided to maintain open virtual meetings to monitor developments in the ongoing conflict between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist occupation forces, following the significant “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation. The committee expressed admiration for the achievements of Hamas, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, and other Palestinian resistance movements in this operation, which marked a historic turning point in the struggle against the Zionist enemy and its supporters.

The committee called for the upcoming Friday to be recognized as a day of global, Arab, and Islamic outrage against the genocidal acts committed by the Zionist enemy in Gaza against the Palestinian people.

Attendees at the meeting expressed full confidence that the countries and forces within the Axis of Resistance would not allow the enemy to isolate the people in Gaza. They pledged support for Gaza on all fronts when the time is right, emphasizing that the battle for Gaza is inseparable from the broader struggle for all of Palestine and the entire Arab and Islamic world.

