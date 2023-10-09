After 328 Dead and Wounded: Relative Calm on Fifth Day of Escalation in Idleb

The White Helmets have sounded the alarm regarding the grave consequences of the continued escalation of attacks in Idleb, according to Syria TV.

Northwestern Syria experienced relative calm on Monday afternoon, marking the fifth day of an intense escalation and bombing campaign by the Syrian regime in the region. Tragically, this campaign has resulted in the death and injury of 328 civilians, including women and children.

As of this morning, the civilian death toll from the continuous bombing campaign in northwestern Syria reached 49 for the fifth consecutive day, as reported by the Idleb Health Directorate. The Directorate further stated that the toll of this brutal bombing campaign, initiated by Syrian regime forces the previous Thursday, has now reached 49 dead and 279 wounded, with the majority being women and children. It’s worth noting that the shelling has impacted numerous areas in Idleb governorate and the western countryside of Aleppo.

In the wake of an explosion at the Military Academy, concerns have been raised by the United Nations about potential ‘retaliatory bombardment’ on Idleb.

The White Helmets issued a statement on Monday denouncing the serious and systematic escalation of missile and artillery bombardment by regime forces on the city of Idleb, its countryside, and the western countryside of Aleppo on Sunday. This relentless assault targeted public facilities, hospitals, schools, bakeries, markets, a camp for displaced individuals, and White Helmets centers. The result was the tragic loss of six civilians, including two children and a woman, as well as the death of a woman due to cardiac arrest during the bombardment. Additionally, 33 civilians were injured, including 13 children (one of whom is an infant) and six women.

The White Helmets have sounded the alarm regarding the grave consequences of the continued escalation of attacks on northwestern Syria and the use of internationally banned weapons, such as incendiary and cluster bombs, by regime forces and Russia against civilians. They emphasize that these actions pose a severe threat, with potential for significant human casualties and infrastructure damage.

On a related note, the Syria Response Coordinators team has documented the outcome of four days of escalation by Russia and the Syrian regime in northwestern Syria. This escalation has tragically led to the death and injury of numerous civilians and the displacement of tens of thousands. Additionally, hospitals and vital service facilities have been directly targeted, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.