Turkey Escalates Strikes on Northeastern Syria

Turkish warplanes, possessing high destructive capacity, participated in targeting operations against SDF sites, according to Athr Press.

Last night, Turkish aircraft intensified their airstrikes on the positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), particularly in the northern and northeastern areas of Hassakeh governorate. Additionally, artillery was employed to target SDF sites in the eastern countryside of Qamishli and the northwestern countryside of Hassakeh.

A field source confirmed to Athr Press in the northeastern countryside that Turkish warplanes, possessing high destructive capacity, participated for the first time in aerial targeting operations against SDF sites. An Asayish headquarters in the village of Gujarat, Malikiyah area, was hit with two missiles, resulting in complete destruction and numerous casualties. Furthermore, the Hamza Bek site in the Karachuk area, the countryside of Malikiyah, was targeted.

The source revealed that Turkish forces also employed artillery to target SDF sites near the border in the countryside of al-Malikiyah, particularly in the villages of Kurdamik and Ain Diwar, which are in proximity to Syrian army deployment sites in the area. As a result, the majority of residents in the border villages sought refuge in the city of Malikiyah to escape the ongoing targeting operations.

In the eastern countryside of Qamishli, specifically in the town of al-Qahtaniyah, Turkish drones targeted the recently restored Tal Odeh oil station. Artillery strikes also hit several sites near the town of Qahtaniyah, including the villages of Karaki Shamo and Zor Ava, causing significant damage to the targeted areas and displacing civilians from border villages.

In the western countryside of Qamishli, Turkish artillery targeted SDF positions on Sunday in the villages of Goldar and Hermi Sheikho, located to the east of the city of Amuda along the Syrian-Turkish border.

Reports from border towns indicate that mosques have initiated calls for citizens to donate blood at Maliki hospitals.

In the northwestern countryside of Hassakeh governorate, particularly in the Abu Rasin area, Turkish artillery targeted SDF positions in several villages situated along the contact lines. This came in response to the SDF’s attempt to target Turkish military bases east of the city of Ras al-Ain.

The Turkish escalation commenced on October 4, following a bombing incident targeting the Turkish Interior Ministry in Ankara. The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) claimed responsibility for the attack, prompting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to announce that “all infrastructure and facilities associated with the PKK and the People’s Protection Units (YPG) in Iraq and Syria would be considered legitimate targets for Turkish security forces and intelligence agencies from that point onward.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.